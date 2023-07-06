x

Investigación activa sobre cooperativa de ahorros en edinburg

2 years 2 months 1 week ago Tuesday, April 27 2021 Apr 27, 2021 April 27, 2021 10:30 PM April 27, 2021 in Noticias RGV
By: Santiago Caicedo

Una cooperativa de ahorro en Edinburg  lleva un mes bajo el control del gobierno federal.

Muchos maestros utilizan esa institución financiera para depositar sus ahorros pero al momento no se sabe porque el gobierno tomó control de la cooperativa.

Esto significa que el ente regulador de cooperativas de ahorros en Texas decidió que la administración nacional de cooperativas de ahorros debe tomar control aparentemente para proteger el interés del público.

Sin embargo las inquietudes entre los involucrados están latentes.

Santiago Caicedo ha investigado y logró hablar con una maestra sobre esto.

Vea el video para el reportaje completoi.

