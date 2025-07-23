Investigation underway after fire destroys Johnny's True Value store in Harlingen

For more 40 years, Johnny's True Value in Harlingen withstood the test of time.

The building at 914 W Tyler Ave. was destroyed on Tuesday after a fire broke out at around 5 a.m.

The roof of the store collapsed due to the fire, destroying the building.

Around 30 firefighters from multiple fire agencies responded to the blaze. Crews were still putting out hotspots in the building on Tuesday evening.

Harlingen Fire Chief Rafael Balderas said flammable items being sold at the store — including fertilizer, propane tanks, ammunition, guns and gunpowder — caused a challenge in putting out the fire.

Local, state and federal agencies are now investigating what caused the fire.

"When we call the state, it's usually because it's either a high dollar, or injuries or fatalities [are involved],” Harlingen Fire Marshal Juan Sauceda said. "This seems to be high dollar."

No injuries were reported in connection with the fire.

Customers came to see what was left of the locally owned store throughout the day.

"It’s a very well-known store here in Harlingen and for us who live here,” Francisco Juarez said. “I hope it recovers and keeps moving forward."

Julia Vega said the incident was a loss that she hopes the owners can overcome.

“I hope they remodel or open another building,” Vega said.

The investigation could take several weeks.

The Harlingen Police Department issued a warning to residents asking them to stay away from the property, which they classified as an active crime scene.

Roads near the building — such as parts of Harrison Avenue, H and I streets — remain closed.

Watch the video above for the full story.