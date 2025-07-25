Investigators examining aftermath of fire that destroyed Johnny's True Value in Harlingen
Pieces of the iconic Johnny's True Value hardware store in Harlingen remain scattered all over the ground a day after a fire destroyed the building.
The fire broke out early Tuesday morning at the store located at 914 W Tyler Ave.
Local, state and federal agencies were inside what's left of Johnny's True Value investigating the cause of the fire on Wednesday.
PREVIOUS STORY: Investigation underway after fire destroys Johnny's True Value store in Harlingen
One of those federal agencies is the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms. Authorities said the agency needs to make sure they locate all guns that were inside the store before the fire.
As previously reported, Harlingen Fire Chief Rafael Balderas said flammable items being sold at the store — including fertilizer, propane tanks, ammunition, guns and gunpowder — caused a challenge in putting out the fire.
Local investigators focused on interviewing employees and the store's owners on Wednesday.
According to Harlingen Fire Marshal Juan Sauceda, Johnny's True Value did not have a sprinkler system in place because the store opened before those rules went into effect.
"When it was opened it was not required to have a sprinkler system, so it did not have any life safety systems,” Sauceda said.
Partial street closures near the building — such as parts of Harrison Avenue, H and Eye streets — remain in effect.
There is no word on when officials plan to fully reopen the streets.
Watch the video above for the full story.
