Iranian-Americans nurture new generations after revolution

By AMY TAXIN

Associated Press

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) - It's been four decades since the Iranian Revolution overthrew the shah, prompting tens of thousands of Iranians to make their lives in the United States.

Many thought they would eventually return to Iran. But years later, they have put down roots in California and other U.S. communities, with many pursuing careers as doctors, entrepreneurs and other professionals.

Now, they are passing their love of Iranian culture to their American children and grandchildren through language schools, library story time events and family celebrations.

But many are also upset by the Trump administration's travel ban, which has made some Americans of Iranian heritage feel that their standing is in question despite their citizenship status and longstanding ties to the U.S.

