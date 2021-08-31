Job fair to be held in Pharr

Pharr’s economic development corporation and chamber of commerce are teaming up with Workforce Solutions for a job fair.

The Hub Job Fair is set for Wednesday, Sept. 1 at the Pepe Salinas Civic Center on west Kelly Avenue in Pharr from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Lots of employers from a lot of different fields, such as healthcare, government, education, construction and more will be there.

The event is free and attendees must show up with their resume and any other important documents needed to apply to their desired job.

Organizers are encouraging attendees to wear a mask.