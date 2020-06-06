Judge sets bond at $17,000 for McAllen man accused of brandishing chainsaw at protesters

Photo courtesy of McAllen Police Department.

A judge on Saturday set bond at $17,000 for a McAllen man accused of brandishing a chainsaw at protesters.

Daniel Peña, 44, of McAllen is accused of brandishing a chainsaw at protesters during a Black Lives Matter march in downtown McAllen on Friday. The incident was recorded and shared widely on social media.

Protesters were making their way through the downtown area by some businesses. Peña was seen in a truck pulled off to the side of the road. He took down a chainsaw from the bed of the truck and turned it on. He used the machine to intimidate protesters out of the way.

Peña is facing a charge of assault, a Class A misdemeanor, and four charges of deadly conduct, also a Class A misdemeanor.

Municipal Judge Marcus Barrera set bond at $5,000 on the assault charge and $3,000 each on the four deadly conduct charges.

Peña said he would be hiring his own lawyer and refused a court-appointed attorney.