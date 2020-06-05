Police arrest man who threatened McAllen protesters with chainsaw

Assault charges are pending against a man who threatened protesters in McAllen on Friday.

According to McAllen police Lt. Joel Morales, a 44-year-old was arrested after he pulled out a chainsaw at protesters downtown.

A video of the man went viral on social media Friday afternoon. It shows a group of protesters were making their way to a gathering site when he is seen taking protest signs from the individuals. He then pulls a chainsaw from his vehicle and starts revving it towards the group.

The 44-year-old also shouts at the protesters telling them to “go home" as well as yells racial slurs.