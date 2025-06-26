Jueves 26 de Junio: Soleado con lluvias aisladas, temperaturas en los 95s
Para seguir a Marlenne Trujillo en Facebook, haz clic aquí.
More News
News Video
-
Willacy County Sheriff's Office search for driver who fled scene of crash
-
PSJA ISD board censures trustee over ‘disruptive’ behavior
-
Brownsville police search for people involved in park vandalism
-
Thursday, June 26, 2025: Spotty showers, temps in the 90s
-
LUPE files lawsuit over repeal of Texas Dream Act
Sports Video
-
'Gloves & Glory' press conference held for upcoming boxing event in Edinburg
-
UTRGV signs Director of Athletics Chasse Conque to extension through 2031
-
RGV Vipers give back with 'Blocks for Books' campaign
-
RGV Sports Hall of Fame: Coach Monty Stumbaugh
-
Port Isabel making first 7-on-7 state tournament appearance since 2013