Man killed in Weslaco two-vehicle crash
The Weslaco Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed one man.
According to Weslaco police spokesperson Heriberto Caraveo, an officer witnessed the crash at the intersection of Border Avenue and Business 83 while conducting a traffic stop at around 12:02 a.m. Friday.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and the second driver was taken to a local hospital for further medical evaluation but did not sustain any serious injuries, according to Caraveo.
The victim's identity will not be released until next of kin is notified.
More News
News Video
-
Heart of the Valley - Healthy Heart: STHS doctor talks about warning...
-
Weslaco Police Department investigates fatal two-vehicle crash
-
Heart of the Valley - Healthy Heart: Routine checkup helped save Mission...
-
Los Fresnos student shares why she donated hair at 'Wigs for Kids'...
-
New nature park opening in Olmito this weekend
Sports Video
-
Edinburg defeats PSJA to lock up playoff spot
-
UTRGV secures blowout win over Lamar in battle of top-ranked SLC teams
-
Progreso boys soccer forfeits four games due to ineligible player
-
PSJA's Julianna Guajardo signs with St. Mary's volleyball
-
Ava Aragon's climb to #1 ranking in Texas wrestling