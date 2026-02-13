Man killed in Weslaco two-vehicle crash

The Weslaco Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed one man.

According to Weslaco police spokesperson Heriberto Caraveo, an officer witnessed the crash at the intersection of Border Avenue and Business 83 while conducting a traffic stop at around 12:02 a.m. Friday.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and the second driver was taken to a local hospital for further medical evaluation but did not sustain any serious injuries, according to Caraveo.

The victim's identity will not be released until next of kin is notified.