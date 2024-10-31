Jueves 31 de Octubre: Lluvias intermitentes, temperaturas en los 91s
More News
News Video
Thursday, October 31, 2024: Scattered showers, temps in the 90s
Allred, Cruz in the final stretch of U.S. Senate campaigns
City of Brownsville announces internship program for university students
Mercedes Police Department releases photo of infant allegedly injured by mother
Congressman Cuellar faces challenger in District 28 race
Sports Video
Band of the Week - Robert Vela High School
Santa Maria claims district crown with five-set thriller over La Villa
Playmakers - Week 9 of 2024 Valley High School Football Part 1
Sharyland and McAllen High share district title with victories in season finales
Edinburg takes down Edinburg North to share district title