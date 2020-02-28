x

Julio César Chávez Entrenó a Omar Juárez en Brownsville

19 hours 46 minutes 55 seconds ago Thursday, February 27 2020 Feb 27, 2020 February 27, 2020 10:14 PM February 27, 2020 in Somos Noticias
By: Rubén Juárez

BROWNSVILLE - Julio César Chávez visitó a Omar Juárez en Brownsville. La leyenda del boxeo se puso los guantes y entrenó al Relámpago.

Juárez ha ganado cada una de sus siete peleas profesionales, cuatro por nocaut.  

