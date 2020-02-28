Julio César Chávez Entrenó a Omar Juárez en Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE - Julio César Chávez visitó a Omar Juárez en Brownsville. La leyenda del boxeo se puso los guantes y entrenó al Relámpago.
Juárez ha ganado cada una de sus siete peleas profesionales, cuatro por nocaut.
