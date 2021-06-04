June 4, 2021: Flash Flood Watch for Valley canceled, showers for Friday still possible

The Flash Flood Watch for the Rio Grande Valley has been canceled.

A few heavy showers or a storm could still form on Friday.

The FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been canceled...but a few heavy showers or a storm could still form today. We still have a "marginal risk" for flash flooding. There should be less rain than yesterday...but the ground is so wet that some flooding may still occur. #RGV #KRGV #RGVWx pic.twitter.com/TY5HXRgCp4 — KRGV First Warn 5 (@KRGV_Weather) June 4, 2021

