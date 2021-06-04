x

June 4, 2021: Flash Flood Watch for Valley canceled, showers for Friday still possible

By: KRGV Weather Staff

The Flash Flood Watch for the Rio Grande Valley has been canceled. 

A few heavy showers or a storm could still form on Friday. 

