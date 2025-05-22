Jury deliberations underway in Caleb Ramirez wrongful death trial

A jury is deliberating in the wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Caleb Ramirez.

Caleb was killed in 2024 while riding his bike and was struck by a truck. His family is seeking $1 million in damages.

Attorney Ray Thomas said the $1 million is just an amount they needed to add to the lawsuit as a requirement. What Caleb's family wants is for the Castillo family to be found negligent.

Caleb's family filed the lawsuit after a Hidalgo County grand jury declined to indict the driver of the GMC Sierra that police said struck the 8-year-old.

The lawsuit named the driver of the truck, Alex Castillo, his brother Orlando, who is owner of the truck, and his parents.

Thomas said the Pharr Police Department were also named in the lawsuit, but they are no longer involved. They were previously listed to ensure they turn over all evidence of the case. Once the trial began and the evidence was received, they were removed from the lawsuit.

Closing arguments were given on Thursday.

The Castillo family had no representation during the trial. They said they made that decision because there's no defending what happened. When they took the stand, they pleaded the fifth to avoid self-incrimination.

Evidence presented to the jury included Alex being unlicensed and uninsured at the time of the accident. Evidence also showed he was stopped on the wrong side of the road.

During the trial, Alex confessed to law enforcement he tried to stop on time, which the lawyer said meant he saw Caleb prior to hitting him.

The crash was recreated by a team hired by the attorney and showed Alex was driving around 17 miles per hour and accelerated when he hit Caleb. Video evidence also showed he did not brake or slow down.

Three members of the Castillo family addressed the jury.

Orlando apologized to the family, saying it was all an accident and not intentional. He said his image is ruined and wished it never happened. He said he has no money to offer, only love, respect and peace.

Alex said he is sorry and knows it's a rough time and calls Caleb's death an accident.

Aurea Castillo, Alex's mother, said she and her family were forced to put their social media accounts on private due to the death threats they've been receiving. She says her kids are talented and hard workers and wants Caleb's family to have peace.

Alex's father, Vicente, chose not to speak to the jury.

