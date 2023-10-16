La Entrevista: Alfresco Weslaco presentará más de 100 vendedores
En La Entrevista, Michelle García, la gerente de comunicaciones digitales por parte del Weslaco Economic Development Corporation informa acerca de un evento que realizaran el jueves 19 de octubre.
García invita a la comunidad al evento Alfresco Weslaco donde ofrecerán comida, música en vivo, y más de 100 vendedores.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
