La Entrevista: Alfresco Weslaco presentará más de 100 vendedores

3 hours 11 minutes 59 seconds ago Monday, October 16 2023 Oct 16, 2023 October 16, 2023 10:58 AM October 16, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Esmeralda Medellin

En La Entrevista, Michelle García, la gerente de comunicaciones digitales por parte del Weslaco Economic Development Corporation informa acerca de un evento que realizaran el jueves 19 de octubre. 

García invita a la comunidad al evento Alfresco Weslaco donde ofrecerán comida, música en vivo, y más de 100 vendedores. 

Vea el video para el informe completo.

