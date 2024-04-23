x

La Entrevista: 'Annebrije Pottery Studio' presenta sus trabajos artísticos

Tuesday, April 23 2024
By: Juan Camilo Barragan

Annelise Rosas, representante de 'Annebrije Pottery Studio', visita las instalaciones de Noticias RGV para compartirnos sobre el trabajo artístico relacionado con la cerámica que se enseña y explora en el salón. 

Para más información puede visitar la página web: www.annebrijestudio.com

Instagram: @annebrije.studio | Número de contacto: (956) 621-2120

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

