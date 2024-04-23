La Entrevista: 'Annebrije Pottery Studio' presenta sus trabajos artísticos
Annelise Rosas, representante de 'Annebrije Pottery Studio', visita las instalaciones de Noticias RGV para compartirnos sobre el trabajo artístico relacionado con la cerámica que se enseña y explora en el salón.
Para más información puede visitar la página web: www.annebrijestudio.com
Instagram: @annebrije.studio | Número de contacto: (956) 621-2120
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
