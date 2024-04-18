x

La Entrevista: 'Awa Purification Technologies' ofrece servicios de filtros naturales

3 hours 26 minutes 8 seconds ago Thursday, April 18 2024 Apr 18, 2024 April 18, 2024 2:07 PM April 18, 2024 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Esmeralda Medellin

Milena López, gerente comercial de Awa Purification Technologies, visita las instalaciones de Noticias RGV para comentarnos sobre su empresa local que se ha dedicado durante años a comercializar filtros naturales para limpiar y oxigenar el agua tanto a nivel residencial como comercial.

Ubicación de la empresa: 612 W Nolana Ave Ste 240, McAllen TX 78504. 

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days