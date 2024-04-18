La Entrevista: 'Awa Purification Technologies' ofrece servicios de filtros naturales
Milena López, gerente comercial de Awa Purification Technologies, visita las instalaciones de Noticias RGV para comentarnos sobre su empresa local que se ha dedicado durante años a comercializar filtros naturales para limpiar y oxigenar el agua tanto a nivel residencial como comercial.
Ubicación de la empresa: 612 W Nolana Ave Ste 240, McAllen TX 78504.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
