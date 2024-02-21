La Entrevista: Cámara de comercio de RGV Honra a las Mujeres del Valle

Cynthia M. Sakulenzki, presidenta del RGV Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, busca homenajear a las mujeres del valle en la cena anual "Hats Off to Women of Distinction Awards Dinner" el miércoles 6 de marzo, más conocido como el Día Internacional de la Mujer, en todo el mundo.

