La Entrevista: Cámara de comercio de RGV Honra a las Mujeres del Valle
Cynthia M. Sakulenzki, presidenta del RGV Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, busca homenajear a las mujeres del valle en la cena anual "Hats Off to Women of Distinction Awards Dinner" el miércoles 6 de marzo, más conocido como el Día Internacional de la Mujer, en todo el mundo.
Vea la entrevista para el informe completo
