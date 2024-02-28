La Entrevista: Chaud Coffee repostería familiar con gran trayectoria en Hidalgo
Nos visita Itzel Richaud, departe de Chaud Coffee, nos comparte el origen del negocio familiar. Nos trae una amplia variedad de productos, desde cafés y bebidas energética a dulces y repostería salada.
Vea el video para la entrevista completo
