La Entrevista: Chaud Coffee repostería familiar con gran trayectoria en Hidalgo

Wednesday, February 28 2024
By: Esmeralda Medellin

Nos visita Itzel Richaud, departe de Chaud Coffee, nos comparte el origen del negocio familiar. Nos trae una amplia variedad de productos, desde cafés y bebidas energética a dulces y repostería salada.

Vea el video para la entrevista completo

