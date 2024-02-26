La Entrevista: El Camino Cafe Bakery Cakeshop ofrece variedad de aperitivos típicos mexicanos
Nos acompañan Gabriela Martínez y Juan Rodríguez, departe de El Camino Café Bakery Cakeshop, nos comparten los postres y desayunos que ofrecen.
Vea el video para el informe completo
