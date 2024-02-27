x

La Entrevista: Evento Vannie E. Cook Radiothon con Radio United

1 hour 59 minutes 41 seconds ago Tuesday, February 27 2024 Feb 27, 2024 February 27, 2024 1:49 PM February 27, 2024 in Noticias RGV
By: Esmeralda Medellin

Nos acompañan Victoria Guerra y Yadhira Huerta, por parte de Radio United para promocionar Vannie E Cook Jr Cancer Foundation, Inc. un evento que busca crear conciencia acerca de los niños que padecen de cáncer y que pasa en sus vidas.

Vea el video para la entrevista completa

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days