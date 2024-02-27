La Entrevista: Evento Vannie E. Cook Radiothon con Radio United
Nos acompañan Victoria Guerra y Yadhira Huerta, por parte de Radio United para promocionar Vannie E Cook Jr Cancer Foundation, Inc. un evento que busca crear conciencia acerca de los niños que padecen de cáncer y que pasa en sus vidas.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa
