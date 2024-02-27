La Entrevista: Premier Martial Arts presenta sus programas de defensa personal
Nos acompañan Eric Arriaga y Tabitha Trujillo, departe de Primier Martial Arts, nos habla sobre las distintas clases de defensa personal que ofrecen para todas las edades.
Desde Karate a Kickboxing y Jiu-jitsu y Taekwondo. Sus clases combinan distintos estilos de artes marciales.
Vea el video para la entrevista completo
