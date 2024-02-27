x

La Entrevista: Premier Martial Arts presenta sus programas de defensa personal

1 hour 26 minutes 36 seconds ago Tuesday, February 27 2024 Feb 27, 2024 February 27, 2024 2:20 PM February 27, 2024 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Juan Barragan

Nos acompañan Eric Arriaga y Tabitha Trujillo, departe de Primier Martial Arts, nos habla sobre las distintas clases de defensa personal que ofrecen para todas las edades.

Desde Karate a Kickboxing y Jiu-jitsu y Taekwondo. Sus clases combinan distintos estilos de artes marciales.

Vea el video para la entrevista completo

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days