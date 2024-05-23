La Entrevista: Programa de enfermería registrada en TSTC
Judy Medrano, instructora de TSTC, visita Noticias RGV para hablarnos sobre el programa de enfermería registrada, el cual tiene diferentes áreas para ejercer.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
