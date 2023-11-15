x

La Entrevista: Servicios para mantener un cutis hidratado y radiante

By: Esmeralda Medellin

En La Entrevista, Bianca Garza, comparte sobre los diversos servicios para la piel que ofrece en su estudio. 

Garza es la dueña de Skin Lux Aesthetics donde proporciona un cuidado holístico y restaurador de la piel.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

