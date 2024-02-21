x

La Entrevista: Taco el Mañanero nos presenta sus platillos populares

2 hours 9 minutes 11 seconds ago Wednesday, February 21 2024 Feb 21, 2024 February 21, 2024 10:29 AM February 21, 2024 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Juan Barragan

Nos acompaña, de parte de Taco el Mañanero, para nuestro segmento Taco Tuesday. Nos hablan de su trayectoria como negocio familiar y sus platillos más populares.

Vea el video para la entrevista completa

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days