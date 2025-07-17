La Feria's Evan Lopez signs to play college basketball

La Feria's Evan Lopez is signing to play college basketball with Southwestern Adventist University.

Lopez helped lead la feria to an undefeated district season during his senior campaign.

He also was part of a Lions team that advanced further than any other valley school in the boys basketball playoffs. La Feria went to the regional final, falling by just one point to Austin LBJ.

"I know it's gonna be a rough start to start, I'm 18, I do have to develop," Lopez said. "I do feel like I'm gonna work my way up and show them that they did make a great choice in picking me."