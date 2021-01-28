La Joya ISD and City of Mercedes to host vaccine clinics for the second dose

Hidalgo County in partnership with La Joya ISD and the City of Mercedes will be hosting vaccine clinics next week to administer the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Hidalgo County health officials are finalizing details for two separate vaccine clinics next week — one in Mercedes on Tuesday and one in La Joya on Thursday —to administer a second dose of COVID-19 vaccines to those people who received their first dose at the same respective locations, according to a statement by Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez.

The Mercedes Clinic will begin at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2, at the Rio Grande Valley Live Stock Show Grounds on 1000 N. Texas Ave. in Mercedes.

La Joya ISD will host their clinic at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 4 at the Lincoln Building on 801 College Drive in La Joya.

Both of these clinics are intended to administer a second Moderna vaccine to those who have received their first dose at the same location earlier this month. Residents must return to the same location which they received their first vaccine, according to a news release by Hidalgo County.

Residents who did not receive their first dose at these two locations will not be eligible to receive their second dose.