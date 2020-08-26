La Joya ISD candidate for Teacher of the Year speaks out
A La Joya Independent School District teacher is in the running for Texas Teacher of the Year.
Carlina Capelo-Picardo, teacher at Narciso G. Cavazos Elementarty said she learns something new everyday and her passion is being able to pay it forward.
"I'm a life-long learner and if I can learn something I go for it," Capelo-Pichard said.
Watch the video for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
Teachers juggle online classes, helping their own children with virtual learning
-
Attorney: Missing Foot Hood soldier's body found in Texas
-
La Joya ISD candidate for Teacher of the Year speaks out
-
Hidalgo and Cameron County seeing an increase in unemployment rate
-
Texas nursing homes struggle with expenses during pandemic