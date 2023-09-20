La Joya ISD employee bypassed mandatory bus inspections, court documents say

A La Joya Independent School District employee and a second suspect have been charged with tampering with a government school record.

An internal investigation at the district placed Laura Rodriguez on administrative leave. She's the clerk for the district's transportation department.

Court documents say Rodriguez bypassed mandatory bus inspections by providing their vehicle identification numbers to Jose Pablo Rios.

Court documents say Rios works at an inspection shop and input the identification numbers into the Texas Department of Public Safety system, which then created a government record.

The district previously announced a second employee was arrested in connection to the investigation, but that employee was later cleared of any wrongdoing.