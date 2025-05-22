La Joya ISD teacher placed on leave for alleged inappropriate communication with student
The La Joya Independent School District is investigating a report of inappropriate communication by a teacher with a student, according to a news release.
The news release said parents were made aware of the alleged inappropriate conduct and the accused teacher has been placed on leave.
"The District has followed all applicable state and local policies, including making the appropriate reports in alignment with Child Protective Services guidelines. We take this situation extremely seriously, and the safety and well-being of our students remains our highest priority," the news release said.
According to the news release, if there is cause to believe a criminal offense has taken place, the La Joya ISD Police Department will refer the case to the Hidalgo County District Attorney's Office. The district will also take appropriate action against the teacher.
