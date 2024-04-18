Lady Eagles showing the way in powerlifting
EDINBURG, Texas -- Edinburg Idea College Prep were one of two valley boys high school teams that won a state powerlifting title in Abilene. Leading the boys of that eagles program, head coach Aida Gonzalez. She is Santa Maria High School's first ever and only state powerlifting champion in 2009.
Fast forward 15 years later, she and a team of women are leading the way and putting their charter school on the map. Click on the video above for more on the Eagle's powerlifting journey.
