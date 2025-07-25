Lane closure announced as fire investigation at Harlingen hardware store continues

A lane closure near Johnny's True Value in Harlingen was announced as the investigation in the fire that destroyed the building continues.

The left lane of State Spur 206, from Eye Street to H Street, will be closed through July 29, according to Texas Department of Transportation spokesperson Ray Pedraza.

The store caught fire on Tuesday and the cause remains under investigation.

Pedraza said the closure was requested by the Harlingen Police Department for "investigative work and for the removal of debris."

Fire officials said flammable items sold at the store — including fertilizer, propane tanks, ammunition, guns and gunpowder — caused a challenge in putting out the fire.