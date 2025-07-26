'It was my second home:' Johnny's True Values employees mourning loss of Harlingen store

Authorities continue to investigate a fire that destroyed Johnny’s True Value in Harlingen as employees try to figure out what’s next.

The hardware store at 914 W Tyler Ave. caught fire early Tuesday morning.

"It was my second home,” store employee Melissa Diaz said.

Diaz was scheduled to work the morning the fire broke out.

“I just got a call, [they said] ‘don't go into work, Johnny’s is burning down,” Diaz said. “I was in shock, so I came to see."

Diaz worked as a cashier at the store for four years, and said her co-workers were like family.

CLICK HERE FOR ADDITIONAL COVERAGE: Investigators examining aftermath of fire that destroyed Johnny's True Value in Harlingen

“I'm just gonna miss everybody," Diaz said. “My coworkers, the owners, my manager, everybody."

Other former employees visited what's left of the store on Thursday.

Fire crews have wrapped up their work for the week. They will be back next week with insurance investigators who will be bringing in heavy machinery to get through the debris.

For now, employees are looking for another job.

Eye and Harrison streets reopened, but parts of H Street remain closed

Law enforcement officials continue to urge people to stay away from the property to avoid damaging the investigation.

Watch the video above for the full story.