Large hail, possible tornado, damage North Texas region

DALLAS (AP) - Storms that included a possible tornado have caused severe damage to parts of North Texas. The town of Bowie was hit hard by a storm while under a tornado warning Friday night. Officials say at least 50 businesses and dozens of homes were damaged in the town of more than 5,000 residents. A police statement said no deaths or significant injuries were reported. Severe storms also unleashed hail as large as softballs in the Wichita Falls area, damaging roofs and vehicles.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.