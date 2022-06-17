Las Milpas home destroyed in fire
No injuries were reported after a fire destroyed a home in Las Milpas Friday morning.
Authorities responded to the fire on West Handy St. at about 6:30 a.m.
No one was in the home at the time of the fire.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
