Las Milpas home destroyed in fire

3 hours 6 minutes 35 seconds ago Friday, June 17 2022 Jun 17, 2022 June 17, 2022 12:48 PM June 17, 2022 in News - Local
By: Cassandra Garcia

No injuries were reported after a fire destroyed a home in Las Milpas Friday morning.

Authorities responded to the fire on West Handy St. at about 6:30 a.m.

No one was in the home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

