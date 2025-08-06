Law enforcement investigate in-custody death of man in Edinburg

The Texas Rangers are assisting in the investigation of an in-custody death of a man in Edinburg, according to a news release.

The news release said deputies with the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office responded to a disturbance at the 6900 block of Sigley Drive in Edinburg. Witnesses said a man, identified as 34-year-old Gonzalo Reyes Hernandez, was jumping fences and breaking neighbors windows.

When deputies arrived, they found Hernandez lying on the driveway of a home at the 6900 block of Playa del Rey. Deputies noticed he had visible head injuries, according to the news release.

Witnesses said Hernandez had been repeatedly striking his head against the concrete driveway, and deputies immediately called EMS to the scene, according to the news release.

The news release said when EMS arrived, Hernandez was placed inside an ambulance, but while being treated he got combative, exited the ambulance and assaulted three deputies.

The deputies were able to subdue Hernandez and return him to the ambulance, according to the news release. While heading to the hospital, despite life-saving efforts, Hernandez's condition "deteriorated" and he was pronounced dead.

"As part of standard protocol, a use-of-force review was conducted and determined that the officers acted within departmental guidelines," the news release said.

An autopsy has been ordered for Hernandez and investigators are awaiting the results, according to the news release. The sheriff's office has asked the Texas Rangers to assist in the investigation.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114 or the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers Hotline at 956-668-8477.