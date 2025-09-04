Lawmakers redrew Texas’ congressional districts. See how yours changed.
Texas lawmakers have redrawn the state’s congressional districts in an unusual mid-decade redistricting effort pushed by President Donald Trump to gain more Republican seats in Congress.
The new districts, signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott last Friday, were designed to give the GOP five more U.S. House seats in the 2026 midterms. Groups representing Black and Latino voters have filed lawsuits to stop the new maps from going into effect claiming that they discriminate against voters of color.
Barring any court rulings blocking the maps for 2026, many voters may be voting in congressional districts with different political leanings or demographic majorities in the upcoming midterms.
If you enter your address below, you can see how your districts may have changed. (Don't worry, we won't store your information.) Click on each map to explore the districts in more detail.
