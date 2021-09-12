LIST: School districts cancel classes due to Tropical Storm Nicholas

School districts in the Rio Grande Valley have canceled classes on Monday, Sept. 13, due to Tropical Storm Nicholas.

Districts are advising parents to check their school district's social media pages for the latest updates.

The following district's have announced canceled classes for Monday:

Point Isabel ISD

"Due to information received from the National Weather Service at 5:20pm, PIISD will cancel classes and all district operations for Monday, September 13, 2021. We continue to monitor TS Nicolas and will provide parents with updates as more information becomes available via our website and social media platforms. Thank you and stay safe Tarpon Family!"

San Perlita ISD

"A tropical storm warning and flash flood watch are in effect for eastern Willacy County, with significant amounts of rain possible as early as midnight. Due to this, classes are canceled tomorrow, September 13th. Classes will resume Tuesday, weather permitting. For further updates, please monitor our social media and digital messaging platforms, as well as local news media."