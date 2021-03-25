LNG companies look to build terminals at Port of Brownsville

The risk of rocket explosions is impacting proposed natural gas facilities in Brownsville.

The city of Port Isabel is asking the government to withdraw permits for three proposed liquefied natural gas (LNG) companies, once again.

The companies aim to build natural gas export terminals at the Port of Brownsville.

Port Isabel City Manager Jared Hockema said the situation has changed now that SpaceX has ramped up rocket testing.

Now, they're asking the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) to reconsider.

"They really don't have a way to put out the fires, by their own admission, if they were to start," Hockema said. "Certainly there is not the firefighting capability in the area to deal with any type of accident at these facilities. A serious accident. So when you see these explosions that have happened at the recent SpaceX launches, the number of launches that have increased, the size of the rockets that are now larger than they were before, that all just amplifies the concern."

The proposed LNG sites at the Port of Brownsville are about five miles from the SpaceX South Texas launch site.