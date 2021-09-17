Local daycares reporting staffing shortage
Day care centers are currently struggling through their hiring process. Some day care owners say they’ve had a tough time filling these positions since the start of the pandemic, but this is the worst they've seen it.
"I've had to close a room and have no children because I've had no staff to work that room,” Magic Kingdom Learning Center owner Diane Nichols said. “So we just had to shut it down."
Nichols said some new hires have actually failed to show up for their first day.
Another center in Cameron County reported similar issues.
Early Childcare Learning Center says half of their applicants don't want to get vaccinated – and that’s something they require from all of their teachers.
Nichols said her current employees are having to work overtime and full timers are putting in 60 to 75 hours a week. She's even had to turn some parents away altogether.
"…We'll get phone calls for toddlers and I don't have a teacher to teach them and work with them, so obviously I can't enroll the children if I don't have the staff," Nichols said.
More News
News Video
-
$100 gift cards given out to recipients at Edinburg COVID vaccine clinic
-
Activists protest in support of $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill
-
Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office investigating assault case near Edinburg
-
Honduran migrant airlifted to hospital after attacked by swarm of bees in...
-
Mother of student seen in viral video speaks out