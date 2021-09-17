Local daycares reporting staffing shortage

Day care centers are currently struggling through their hiring process. Some day care owners say they’ve had a tough time filling these positions since the start of the pandemic, but this is the worst they've seen it.

"I've had to close a room and have no children because I've had no staff to work that room,” Magic Kingdom Learning Center owner Diane Nichols said. “So we just had to shut it down."

Nichols said some new hires have actually failed to show up for their first day.

Another center in Cameron County reported similar issues.

Early Childcare Learning Center says half of their applicants don't want to get vaccinated – and that’s something they require from all of their teachers.

Nichols said her current employees are having to work overtime and full timers are putting in 60 to 75 hours a week. She's even had to turn some parents away altogether.

"…We'll get phone calls for toddlers and I don't have a teacher to teach them and work with them, so obviously I can't enroll the children if I don't have the staff," Nichols said.