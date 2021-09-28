Local election departments encouraging people register to vote

Many election offices in the Rio Grande Valley extended their business hours during National Registration Day on Tuesday.

Officials say today isn't just about getting registered - it's also the best time to find out what will be on the ballot on Election Day, Nov. 2.

There are several local general elections - including mayoral races, charter amendments and more.

In the statewide election, eight proposed constitutional amendments are on the ballot.

In Texas, your registration has to be effective 30 days before Election Day. Officials say between now and the registration deadline on Oct. 4 is the best time to make sure your information is up-to-date.

The last day to register to vote for the November 2021 elections is Oct. 4.

Early voting begins Oct. 18 and will run through Oct. 29.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 2.

View your county's sample ballots below: