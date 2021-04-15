x

Local health leader worried J&J vaccine hold could cause vaccine hesitancy

3 hours 50 minutes 41 seconds ago Thursday, April 15 2021 Apr 15, 2021 April 15, 2021 6:03 PM April 15, 2021 in News - Local
By: KRGV Staff

Local health leaders are concerned that the pause on the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine might cause people to think twice about getting vaccinated at all. 

A local health authority said the guarantee of protection from any of the vaccines outweighs the risk of dying from the virus.

“In our community we lost 287 individuals up to now in a population of 60,000,” Starr County Health Authority Dr. Antonio Falcon said. “So it's very easy to do the math. The vaccines are much safer than the danger of illness."

Johnson & Johnson delayed further rollout of the vaccine and clinical trials are also on hold.

