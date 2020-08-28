x

Local leaders leaders building a plan to improve the community

3 hours 33 minutes 8 seconds ago Friday, August 28 2020 Aug 28, 2020 August 28, 2020 7:33 AM August 28, 2020 in News - Local
By: Alyssa Cole

Local leaders in medical research, voting elections and the U.S. Census are all working together to come up with a plan to move the community forward safety. 

The Edinburg Chamber of Commerce and DHR Health hosted a COVID-19 community impact update on Thursday, where local leaders discussed the latest from the medical field to civic duties.

Watch the video for the full story.

 

