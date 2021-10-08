Local sisters bringing fall activities to Valley with La Feria pumpkin patch

A local pumpkin patch is getting some major buzz.

The Treviño sisters opened up the T-Ranch Pumpkin Patch in La Feria with the vision of bringing fall to the Valley.

"We always felt like we needed to travel in order to get fun fall pictures, do fun fall activities,” said Sarah Treviño, co-founder of T-Ranch Pumpkin Patch. “So, we just felt like we had the land for it and we wanted to open up our house and welcome people from all across the Valley, South Texas."

Inspired by their childhood memories, they brought that vision to life. The Treviño sisters aimed to create a casual atmosphere for people to hang out and get in the fall spirit.

"Our biggest goal is just making them feel comfortable and relaxed,” said Andi Treviño, co-founder of T-Ranch Pumpkin Patch. "And like, you know, they're just out in their backyard. You know, we don't want this to feel too much like a carnival or like a big fare. We wanted to bring this very like home vibe, because that's kind of the way we are."

There are plenty of attractions for people of all ages, like the tractor hay ride, corn hole, the animal exhibit, and, the children's favorite, the giant corn box. But they're best known for their falltastic photo opps, like the iconic pumpkin house.

“This is our biggest attraction and honestly, so many people come from all over the place because they want to get a picture in front of or inside of the pumpkin house,” said Andi.

If you're interested, you have until Nov. 14 to get your fall fill.

The T-Ranch Pumpkin Patch is open Thursdays and Fridays from 5 to 8 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Admission is $10 for ages 3 and up.