Local UPS workers preparing for potential strike

Local UPS workers in the Rio Grande Valley are practicing for a potential strike.

Contract negotiations between UPS and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters are on pause; the union claims UPS walked away from negotiations.

Workers are asking for better pay, benefits and working conditions.

Around 70 workers went through the motions of a strike demonstration on Wednesday morning in McAllen.

Their union is based out of San Antonio, and the group's president wants to prepare Valley workers for a strike if a deal isn't reached by the end of the month.

"Today is getting the guys ready, telling us where we're going to stand, where we can pick it, where we can't pick it, just so where we can park, where we can, you know, just getting prepared for the actual strike," Local Teamsters President Frank Perkins said.

Perkins says the union represents about 340,000 UPS workers across the country.