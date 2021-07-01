Longtime Progreso Soccer Coach/AD Jimenez Leaves After 28 years

PROGRESO - Longtime Progreso soccer coach and athletic director Margarito Jimenez is no longer with the Red Ants. Jimenez left the district and program after 28 years and numerous playoff appearances and championships.

Jimenez said in a statement to KRGV, "I want to thank Progreso ISD for the opportunity to work with this district for the last 28 years. I wish Progreso the best of luck in their future endeavors. It was an amazing experience working for Progreso but it is time to move on. "

Jimenez in recent years led the Red Ants to three state tournament appearances and one state final. Jimenez is one of the winningest soccer coaches in RGV history.