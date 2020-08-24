Los Angeles, Dallas tied 2-2 heading to game 5

By The

Associated Press



Dallas Mavericks (43-32, seventh in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (49-23, second in the Western Conference during the regular season)

Lake Buena Vista, Florida; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Series tied 2-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Clippers take on the Dallas Mavericks in game five of the Western Conference first round with the series tied 2-2. The Mavericks won the previous matchup 135-133. Luka Doncic scored 43 points to help lead Dallas to the victory and Lou Williams scored 36 points in the loss for Los Angeles.

The Clippers are 32-16 in Western Conference games. Los Angeles ranks eighth in the NBA with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Ivica Zubac averaging 2.7 offensive boards.

The Mavericks are 27-20 in Western Conference play. Dallas averages 12.7 turnovers per game and is 18-10 when winning the turnover battle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul George leads the Clippers with 3.3 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 21.5 points while shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc. Kawhi Leonard is averaging 25.3 points and six rebounds while shooting 40.3% over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Doncic is averaging 28.8 points, 9.4 rebounds and 8.8 assists for the Mavericks. Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 6-4, averaging 120.9 points, 45.5 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.2 points on 47.7% shooting.

Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 121 points, 45.2 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.9 points on 48.3% shooting.

INJURIES: Clippers: Patrick Beverley: day to day (calf).

Mavericks: Dwight Powell: out for season (achilles), Kristaps Porzingis: day to day (right knee), Courtney Lee: out (calf).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.