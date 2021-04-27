Low-income families eligible to receive $6.82 each weekday to feed children during summer months

Many children in the Valley have depended on free meals from their schools during the pandemic.

But as the school year comes to a close, some children have no access to daily meals.

That’s why the U.S. Department of Agriculture will be giving nutritional subsidies to more than 30 million U.S. children during the summer months using funds from the American Rescue Plan.

All summer long, the feds say all children from low-income families will be eligible to receive $6.82 each weekday through the expansion of Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) benefits.

The money will be available on the family’s EBT card.

The USDA also announced new guidance for the next school year in order to make sure more kids have free meals.