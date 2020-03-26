Lowe's hiring, McMenu shrinks, top Ford execs to defer pay

By The Associated Press



As the coronavirus continues to spread, the jobs of many are disappearing. But there are a few sectors that need to hire as demand for their services surges. Lowe's will be hiring 30,000 positions that will be a mix of full-time, part-time, overnight and seasonal roles. Grocer Stop & Shop will hire at least 5,000 new associates. McDonald’s, meanwhile, is temporarily ending its all-day breakfast menu and removing slower-selling items to simplify kitchen operations and help its struggling U.S. franchisees. American Airlines said it will add seven flights to return people home to the U.S. from four cities in Latin America because of travel restrictions related to the new coronavirus outbreak.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.