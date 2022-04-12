Made in the 956: 19-year-old hopes to take karate skills to Hollywood

Nineteen-year-old Alex Mancillas is a martial arts pro, and when he’s not busy competing and winning titles, he's focused on the next move that'll hopefully take him to Hollywood.

"Team Paul Mitchell karate is the longest-running, most successful sport karate team,” Macias said. “It's the most prestigious team out there. We like to think of it as the NFL of karate and it's sponsored by Paul Mitchell, the hair company, and century martial arts, the largest distributor in martial arts gear and supplies."

It's a sport that runs in the family. Macias’ uncle and mom have both been doing it for more than 30 years.

"I've won many, many state, national and world titles,” Macias said. “In the TKO league, in the NASKA. I've even won a few ISKA world championships. I've won a tournament called Diamond Nationals. I've won it three times, which is pretty cool. I've got it in sparring and recently I won in the adult weapons division."

It's a journey that's taking him all over.

"I've gone to Florida, Minnesota, California, Atlanta and it's just been very, very humbling," Macias said. "It's been an honor to be able to do what I do-- what I love to do and travel while doing it. Explore the world"

Alex’s next move— the bright lights of Hollywood.

"The end goal for me in martial arts, or this stepping stone I would say as part of my career would be films. I would love to act," Macias said.

In fact, some of his team members have already landed roles in big Hollywood films and Alex is hoping to do the same. Through it all, Alex remains humbled. His message to his mom is simple and heartfelt.

"I just want to say thank you and I love you and because of you, I wouldn't be where I am today if it wasn't for her. I always tell her this, and my mom will tell you this, 'I'm going to buy you a house one day and I'm going to pay you back for everything you've sacrificed for me.'"

Alex Mancillas: Made in the 956.