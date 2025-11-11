Made in the 956: Johnston's Hat Company

A business in McAllen is making strides, one hat at a time.

Christina Lopez and her daughter, Sydney Salas, said they wanted to bring a unique shopping experience to the Rio Grande Valley.

“There's just a whole experience when it comes to the custom hat, and it's fun to personalize something that is made for you,” Lopez said.

That’s when Johnston’s Hat Company was born.

“The idea behind it came because I enjoy wearing hats and I travel quite a bit, and so one of the things I like to do when I'm out of town is find a place where I can get a custom hat made,” Lopez said.

The name of the business honors the legacy of her grandfather, Martin Johnston.

“I think my mom and my aunts have a lot of pride in knowing that there's a store here with their father's name,” Lopez said.

Lopez and Salas both took classes in Colorado to learn how to shape and mold hats. They also learned from other entrepreneurs about how to get their business off the ground.

Those workshops and Lopez's experience in insurance sales helped them start Johnston’s Hat Company.

From personal touches, to shaping, to custom branding and clothing, the shop has proven a necessity in the Valley.

“Since we've opened, we've been pretty busy,” Salas said. “It's a lot of work, but it's all worth it."

For the mother daughter duo, the shop is more than just a business. They plan to grow the shop, and hope that their small business will also inspire other Valley women to open their store.

Johnston's Hat Company in McAllen is Made in the 956.